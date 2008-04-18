Metal Gear Solid 4 Rated By ESRB

Let's cut to the chase:
Title: Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots
Rating: M
Content: Blood, Crude Humour, Strong Language, Suggestive Themes, Violence
Platforms: PlayStation 3
Any surprises here? Nope! Though, we're not sure if punching enemies in the nuts is "Crude Humour" or "Violence" or "Suggestive Themes."
