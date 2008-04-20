The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Metroid Movie Rumours Resurface

This close-cropped image, purported to be of a poster for a Metroid movie coming next year, proves absolutely zilch. But a Swedish blog says the director John Woo will announce such a film at Comic-Con, now underway through Sunday in New York City.

Metroid was optioned for a film deal way back in 2004, according to the Hollywood Reporter. And then, nothing. I can't get this Swedish blog to load, but the date on this poster — if it's European format, that's February 5, 2009 and that's a Thursday. If it's US, that's May 2 (prime blockbuster season — have we ever had a video game adaptation release in May? I don't follow that closely) and that's a Saturday. US releases typically open on Wednesdays or Fridays.

Oh, and John Woo is not in the Comic Con's list of guests.

Debunked?

John Woo to Announce Metroid Film at NYC Comic-Con [Destructoid, via The Tanooki]

Comments

  • John Woo Guest

    METROID MOVIE = 10/10

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles