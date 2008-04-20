Metroid Movie Rumours Resurface

This close-cropped image, purported to be of a poster for a Metroid movie coming next year, proves absolutely zilch. But a Swedish blog says the director John Woo will announce such a film at Comic-Con, now underway through Sunday in New York City.

Metroid was optioned for a film deal way back in 2004, according to the Hollywood Reporter. And then, nothing. I can't get this Swedish blog to load, but the date on this poster — if it's European format, that's February 5, 2009 and that's a Thursday. If it's US, that's May 2 (prime blockbuster season — have we ever had a video game adaptation release in May? I don't follow that closely) and that's a Saturday. US releases typically open on Wednesdays or Fridays.

Oh, and John Woo is not in the Comic Con's list of guests.

Debunked?

