MGS4 Bundle Gets Whiter, Brighter Box Art

The Metal Gear Solid 4 reveals, they don't stop til the game drops. Few months back, Sony posted a shot of the box art for the MGS4 hardware bundle (the normal one, not the newly-announced "steel" one). I didn't like it, figured it could do with some changes. Sony obviously took note, and while the changes don't go so far as to put a monkey on the box, the revamped box art does look a little nicer than the last one. Small improvement's better than no improvement, I guess. Though would adding one little monkey really kill you, Sony?
Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots - Product Details Revealed! [PlayStation.Blog]
The Metal Gear Solid 4 reveals, they don't stop til the game drops. Few months back, Sony posted a shot of the box art for the MGS4 hardware bundle (the normal one, not the newly-announced "steel" one). I didn't like it, figured it could do with some changes. Sony obviously took note, and while the changes don't go so far as to put a monkey on the box, the revamped box art does look a little nicer than the last one. Small improvement's better than no improvement, I guess. Though would adding one little monkey really kill you, Sony?
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink