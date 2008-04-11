MGS4 Bundle Gets Whiter, Brighter Box Art

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

The Metal Gear Solid 4 reveals, they don't stop til the game drops. Few months back, Sony posted a shot of the box art for the MGS4 hardware bundle (the normal one, not the newly-announced "steel" one). I didn't like it, figured it could do with some changes. Sony obviously took note, and while the changes don't go so far as to put a monkey on the box, the revamped box art does look a little nicer than the last one. Small improvement's better than no improvement, I guess. Though would adding one little monkey really kill you, Sony?
