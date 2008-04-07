The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

MGS4 Double-Secret Hands On

GamePro got a hands-on with Metal Gear Solid 4, with some other "gaming insiders" (not us) at some Cheyenne Mountain-style hole-up for Konami and Kojima over in Japan. It's a comprehensive look at an A-list game for 2008, and I know a lot of you can't wait to get your hot little hands on it.

By all means, check it out, and the screen grabs, and the gameplay movies. Following the overblown, knocked-down Gears of War 2 debacle, I'm not thrilled to be touting GamePro with the first crack at it. But this isn't like the days at the Rocky Horror Mountain News, when The Denver Post would beat us on something and our editors would pretend it didn't exist. GamePro did get the exclusive, and you want to know about it. So here we are:
Hands-On: Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots [GamePro]

