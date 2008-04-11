The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

MGS4's "Steel" PS3 Coming To The US

Sony have announced that the gun-metal PS3, previously thought only to be a Japanese exclusive, will be making its way to the US for Metal Gear Solid 4's launch. It'll form part of a hardware bundle that Konami are saying is "VERY, VERY Limited Edition", and I'm not inclined to disagree with them on that one. No further details than that, so we don't know how much its going to cost or whether there'll be any hoops to jump through to get one, but it probably won't be cheap, and hey, they'll probably be hard to come by to boot.
Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots - Product Details Revealed! [PlayStation.Blog]

