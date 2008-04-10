Michael Bay Responds To "Fucking Retard" Remark

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Michael Bay is a powerful man. He's not a fucking retard. So when Uwe Boll called Michael Bay a fucking retard, the Armageddon director thought he should, you know, say something. On his own official message board, Bay wrote:

I find people who rant like that - calling shit about both me, and George Clooney - comes from someone screaming because he is not being heard. He is obviously a sad being. When you ask 'do I care?' Not in the slightest.

M

Yah, Michael cares about other things. Important things. Things like blowing shit up. Elsewhere director Eli Roth, who was also slammed by Boll, said the remarks were the "greatest compliment ever." That's what the kids call being facetious.
Comments

  • RaYdeX Guest

    lulz!

    Michael bay may be far from the greatest director to ever grace our screens... but my god... Uwe Boll doesn't even have leg to stand on, let alone a soap box!

    0
  • petey Guest

    Transformers would have been so much better had boll been given the project.

    0

