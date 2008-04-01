The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Microsoft Cutting Back On Arcade Ports?

It came straight from the horse's mouth. Well, almost. Famitsu reported that 5pb—a company working on LIVE ports of multiple titles, including some classic top-down shooters by Cave—is getting the cold shoulder from Microsoft. 5pb's Masaki Sakari explains:

Out initial plan was to port lots of good arcade titles to XBLA. We talked to IP holders of these titles, and persuaded them. We secured these licenses, and finally talked with Microsoft. There they rejected all of our proposals saying, 'We are going to cut down faithful arcade ports.' We felt so frustrated.

So was Microsoft just rejecting the top-down shooter and covering it with a polite, wider message, or are they rejecting arcade classics? I'm hoping for the former, because while I love original games, Microsoft has pretty much nailed their ports on LIVE.

5pb - 'XBLA rejected Ketsui and Dodonpachi' [XBLAH via OpposableThumbs] [image]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles