Microsoft Didn't Back The Wrong Format Horse, Yo

That little HD DVD experiment was pricey! But when you are Microsoft, what are trivial things like money? Nothing! Just look how smug Xbox 360 UK boss Neil Thompson is. Think the death of HD-DVD keeps him up at night? No way. This guy sleeps like a baby. No, he sleeps like two babies. Says Thompson:

The horse that we're fundamentally backing is the one that says the future of entertainment content is online digital distribution. I would argue that we backed the right horse... If we're sitting here in 12 or 18 months time, we'll be saying 'why were people even thinking about a disc format when it's really about digital distribution?' Our strategy's been developed for the last six or seven years, and ever since we launched the platform it [online content]has been our big, big, big bet.

Discs? Microsoft doesn't need no stinking discs.
Xbox 360 Chief Rings The Changes [The Guardian via CVG]

Comments

  • Warscythe Guest

    too bad not every country has super fast broadband.
    Australians will still have to pay more then everybody else anyway.

    0
  • Glenn Sweeney Guest

    Do you normally watch dvds at 16 x normal speed?

    Thats only useful for GAMES .. or u know that huge wait you have to do whilst your ps3 installs the game onto the hard drive like a pc.

    Xbox 360 and current dvd players are faster than the ps3s 2x drive. Since theres no point being faster than 2x for a movie player you point is pretty mute.

    0
  • Sagarat Guest

    So, I guess his statements could be read like:

    "HD-DVD? that was just something we backed to create a format war to hamper the Sony backed Blu-Ray adoption. And all those external HD-DVD drives we sold to loyal costomers? Sure they got screwed over, but at least we still made a profit on it"

    0

