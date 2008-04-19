Microsoft More Innovative Than Nintendo Or Sony

You read that right folks. According to BusinessWeek's annual World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, Microsoft comes in at number 5, beating out Nintendo at number 7 and Sony at number 9. Take that, Sony and Nintendo fanboys! Oh wait, we're talking about games, aren't we? Well then I suppose Microsoft didn't really even place for games. Their innovation was attributed to their Surface PC and efforts to catch up with Google in the search engine market. Both Nintendo and Sony, however, were specifically lauded for their video game systems, with Sony called out for PlayStation Home and the PlayStation Network, and Nintendo for tapping into an entirely new gaming audience. This doesn't mean the Xbox 360 isn't innovative. Just not innovative enough for BusinessWeek, that's all! Just look at it this way - three of our favourite companies are in the top 10 of the list. We should throw a party, or at least stop hitting each other for a minute.

The World's 50 Most Innovative Companies [BusinessWeek via Gamasutra]