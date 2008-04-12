Microsoft: Others "Inviting Trouble" By Supporting Mods

Microsoft's group manager for the XNA platform, Chris Satchell, wants you to know that user-generated content can lead to bad things. Like cooties.

I think there's a potential risk on any platform where you're allowing...where you're running in what we call native mode, where you're writing straight to the metal, not a sandbox layer like XNA, and then that runs a script engine and you let people do that in that script engine.

He continues, calling a few companies out:

Any platform that let's you do that, and doesn't have the right security measures in place - whether it's Sony, whether it's Nintendo, whether it's Apple, whether it's anyone - you're inviting trouble, because sooner or later someone will want to prove they can do it.

I dunno, Satchell. Back in the day I gave my wife mono. If we hadn't kissed, she may have never gotten mono. But using that philosophy, she may have never gotten married, either.

Eurogamer has a much longer interview with Satchell if you hit the link.

