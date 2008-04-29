The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Microsoft Rejected Portal For XBLA

Portal may have proven itself to be a big deal, but it's still a small game. That's why Valve's Veep of marketing Doug Lombardi would love to see it on Xbox LIVE Arcade. But Microsoft? Microsoft wasn't having it.

I'd love to sell Portal on Xbox live. [But]the platform holders aren't doing that right now. There's a size limit and all kinds of other things.

He continues:

We've asked them, we said we were open to it. So it's a decision for the platform holder and how they want to make the games available and how much bandwidth they want to [allow] .

The absurd part of XBLA restrictions is that Microsoft is already paying loads in terms of bandwidth for demos that are surely not much if any larger than Portal. So why restrict gamers from getting a full-fledged product that they'd be more than happy to pay for?

Or is the real concern the "all kinds of other things" that Lombardi mentioned—maybe that Microsoft takes a bigger cut of digital distribution profits than Valve would like?

Portal was offered to XBLA, but rejected [GamesIndustry]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles