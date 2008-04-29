Microsoft Rejected Portal For XBLA

Portal may have proven itself to be a big deal, but it's still a small game. That's why Valve's Veep of marketing Doug Lombardi would love to see it on Xbox LIVE Arcade. But Microsoft? Microsoft wasn't having it.

I'd love to sell Portal on Xbox live. [But]the platform holders aren't doing that right now. There's a size limit and all kinds of other things.

He continues:

We've asked them, we said we were open to it. So it's a decision for the platform holder and how they want to make the games available and how much bandwidth they want to [allow] .

The absurd part of XBLA restrictions is that Microsoft is already paying loads in terms of bandwidth for demos that are surely not much if any larger than Portal. So why restrict gamers from getting a full-fledged product that they'd be more than happy to pay for?

Or is the real concern the "all kinds of other things" that Lombardi mentioned—maybe that Microsoft takes a bigger cut of digital distribution profits than Valve would like?



Portal was offered to XBLA, but rejected [GamesIndustry]