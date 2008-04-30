Microsoft Slashes Xbox 360 Prices Through Asia

Microsoft, apparently having some difficulty infiltrating Asian markets, has reduced prices of the Xbox 360 in many areas. The biggest price reduction (20 per cent to $400) happened in Singapore, though Taiwan's price drop wasn't far behind (17 per cent to $370). Hong Kong and Korea both received smaller price reductions as well.

I'm not positive that increasing Xbox sales in Asia is as predictable as the rest of the world where the drop price, grow sales technique reigns supreme. But, you know, it probably won't hurt.

