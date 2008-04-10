Microsoft Talks More About GAME's Xbox 360 Chopper Bike

It's that Chopper motorcycle again! You know, the one we mentioned a few months ago, and saw pictures of recently. Now Microsoft has put out a press release with juicy details. I say juicy, because they sound impressive, but I don't know much about bikes so it could all be "meh".

Okay, so the bike is being constructed by GHL Custom Choppers. It'll come with a 1200cc engine and 18/21-inch chrome wheels. Wayne Harrison, who's apparently a "world-renowned" airbrush artist, will be behind the paint job. All up, the vehicle is worth $80,000. Yikes.

The release also goes into detail about how exactly you can win this monstrous motorbike. It's part of an April/May GAME promo, if you didn't already know. More after the jump.