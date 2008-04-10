Microsoft Talks More About GAME's Xbox 360 Chopper Bike

It's that Chopper motorcycle again! You know, the one we mentioned a few months ago, and saw pictures of recently. Now Microsoft has put out a press release with juicy details. I say juicy, because they sound impressive, but I don't know much about bikes so it could all be "meh".
Okay, so the bike is being constructed by GHL Custom Choppers. It'll come with a 1200cc engine and 18/21-inch chrome wheels. Wayne Harrison, who's apparently a "world-renowned" airbrush artist, will be behind the paint job. All up, the vehicle is worth $80,000. Yikes.
The release also goes into detail about how exactly you can win this monstrous motorbike. It's part of an April/May GAME promo, if you didn't already know. More after the jump.
A souped-up Xbox 360 on wheels?
SYDNEY 10 April 2008 - Have you ever wanted to get your hands on an Xbox 360 that moves at speeds of up to 200km/hour? Aussie gamers now have the chance to live the dream with the Xbox 360 Chopper Bike, the main prize in a current retail promotion by GAME stores across the country.
Handcrafted from the ground up by GHL Custom Choppers, the Xbox 360 Chopper Bike is the first of its kind with slick flowing lines to evoke the Xbox 360 console's organic design. The massive 1200cc engine rolling on 18 and 21 inch billet chrome wheels makes this bike a dream to ride.
World-renowned airbrush artist Wayne Harrison is the creative brainchild behind the artwork. The bike is a must-have for any gaming guru, motor head or an admirer of fine design. With a string of awards already in his trophy cabinet, Wayne was the artist chosen by the builder of the V8 Trike which was used in one of the series filmed in Australia for 'Orange County choppers. The Xbox 360 Chopper Bike is set to be one of Wayne's best designs to date.
Throughout April and May customers who purchase a special Xbox 360 console bundle at GAME will go into the major prize draw for a chance to win the Xbox 360 Chopper bike - which is valued at up to $80,000 - and also receive one "scratch to win" game card. The instant win prize pool is valued at over $200,000 and includes prizes such as Samsung LCD TVs; exclusive GAME/MTV/Microsoft party tickets; Xbox 360 games; Xbox LIVE® trial kits; Halo® 3 hats; and GAME discount vouchers.
For a look behind closed doors of the Chopper bike workshop check out www.xbox.com.au/chopper.
Other that your conscience is anything stopping you buying the package to get the scratchy ticket with the code and then returning the xbox the next day for a refund?