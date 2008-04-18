Microsoft: "The Battle For The Core User Is Sort Of Over"

Ah, here's what was missing from Microsoft's post-NPD gloat: fightin' words. Speaking with Next-Gen, Xbox group product manager Aaron Greenberg has been talking all kinds of shit about how Microsoft has already won the battle for the core gamer.

I think the battle for the core user is sort of over, if you will. We're heading now well beyond 20 million in console sales. I feel we've secured that core buyer, and that gives us quite a bit of an advantage versus PS3, which is late to the game and still at a price disadvantage relative to the Xbox.

Much better, that's the kind of talk I expect to see on NPD Thursday. He bases his point on Sony's games lineup, which he thinks is "trying to go after a consumer that has already bought an Xbox 360", and while MGS fans will rightfully disagree, MGS fans should also be aware they don't speak for the great unwashed of prospective console buyers, either.

