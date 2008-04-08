The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Microsoft To Rip Off Wii Remote By End Of Year, Says Source

The Xbox 360 may be getting its own take on the Wii remote later this year, reports MTV News, with Microsoft said to have been knee deep in "X-remote" development since Summer of 2007. MTV cites an anonymous developer who alleges that a motion-sensitive controller is being developed alongside a Mii-like avatar system with the input of developer Rare, who is said to be late on delivering a "unified interface and look for the controller."

The unnamed source provided MTV with a sketch, which our hasty mock up to the left is based on and explains the copious amount of holes.

If true, it reminds us of that other Rare project said to be in the works, the Xbox Live Arcade title with Vision cam support.

You may remember the rumour regarding Rare's The Fast and the Furriest based on internal docs delivered to Xbox 360 Fanboy. Those plans indicated that Rare was hard at work on a "wand type" interface with motion control and a furry outfit avatar system. Yes, it does sound like the stuff of nightmares.

Speaking of nightmares, MTV's source calls the project "a colossal clusterf***" which should certainly inspire confidence. There's even talk of waggle-formed games for the hardcore.

The best part? Rumoured marketing materials that illustrate "how easy it would be for third parties to port their Wii games to the 360." We're not making this up!

Even more details on the exasperating copycatting await you at the original MTV News report. Consider it rumour for now, but given the extensive talk about Microsoft looking to shoehorn in Wii-like features, don't be surprised if such a thing pops up at the company's E3 press conference.

Xbox 360 Version Of Wii Remote Has Been In Development Since Summer, Source Exclusively Tells MTV News [MTV]

