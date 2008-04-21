Midnight Club: Los Angeles Speeds Towards September

Another game joins the Rockstar Games Social Club this September as Rockstar announces the release dates for Midnight Club: Los Angeles and its baby PSP brother, Midnight Club: LA Remix. September 9th is the date that North American players will be blazing down the streets of a fully recreated Los Angeles, with our European friends receiving the game three days later.

"People are going to be blown away when they see how true-to-life Los Angeles looks in this game," said Jay Panek, Midnight Club Producer Rockstar San Diego. "We've added some great twists and turns that let players experience the authentic vibe and feel of the city at blistering speeds that you simply couldn't get away with in real life."

They had me at the third-rate recreation of Atlanta in the last game. I can't wait to see what they've done with the Los Angeles, though of course I will never be satisfied until they add realistic pedestrians to the mix. I wanna see unrealised script pages exploding upon impact. Then we'll have a faithfully recreated LA.

Open-world street racing series debuts on next generation consoles September 9th and 12th for North America and Europe respectively

NEW YORK—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Rockstar Games is proud to announce the fourth installment of its critically-acclaimed and genre-defining Midnight Club franchise, Midnight Club: Los Angeles, is set for release on September 9th in North America and September 12th in Europe. Developed by series creator Rockstar San Diego, Midnight Club: Los Angeles will give gamers the unprecedented freedom to race through a hyper-realistic LA.

"From the beginning, Midnight Club has been about street racing in a open-world," said Sam Houser, Founder of Rockstar Games. "With our team at Rockstar San Diego we have developed a game that we feel once again pushes the boundaries and expectations of what a racing game can be."

Whether driving by the beach or beating the competition by cutting through a parking garage at 200 mph, Midnight Club: Los Angeles provides a seamless, breathtaking environment for everyone who loves to compete. With no load times, no tracks, and no rules, the game allows players to race who they want, when they want, and where they want in an unbelievable recreation of Los Angeles.

A racing game is nothing without the great cars and Midnight Club: Los Angeles allows extensive customisation of vehicles for both performance and appearance. Players can now fully personalise their officially licensed imports, tuners, classic muscle cars and motorcycles both inside and out with a dizzying array of licensed rims, spoilers, interior gauges, tires and more.

Also scheduled for release on September 9th, Midnight Club: LA Remix for the PSP® system will provide another incredible portable racing experience. Developed by Rockstar London, the game will take full advantage of the hardware to deliver the unrivalled sense of speed and style that the best-selling Midnight Club series is known for.

For more information about Midnight Club, please visit our website at http://www.rockstargames.com/midnightclubla.

Rockstar Games is a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).