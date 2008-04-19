NBA Ballers: Chosen One comes out next week and we got a peek at a little bit of it at last night's Midway Gamer's Day. NBA Ballers lets you create your own player and use them to go up against the big boys or you can use any of the eighty playable NBA stars to make your way through the game.
Midway Gamer's Day 08: NBA Ballers: Chosen One
