Midway Gamer's Day '08: Unreal Tournament III Coming to Xbox 360

Epic Games' Unreal Tournament III is coming to the Xbox 360 at long last. The new release will have five exclusive new maps and two new characters. It will also contain all of the DLC that was created for the PS3 and PC versions. You will also be able two play in a two player split screen mode. So, if you have been patiently waiting for for UT III to arrive for your 360, Epic has answered your prayers.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink