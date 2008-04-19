The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Midway Gamer's Day: Mortal Kombat vs DC Universe First Characters Announced

Yes, everything you've already heard is absolutely true. The next Mortal Kombat game is going to feature characters from DC comics including Batman and Superman. The only other two characters announced were Scorpion and Sub Zero but it was enough to whip the gathered crowd at Midway's Gamer's Day in Vegas into a frenzy of hoots and hollers.

Later in the evening however, an ugly story started to circulate. According to several sources, Ed Boon stated that the game would have no fatalities. No fatalities? Seriously? Fatalities are what the franchise is best known for but apparently DC will not have their beloved characters torn limb from limb in fountains of blood. Can't say I blame them, but I'm curious to see how such a move will affect sales of the game. Will Mortal Kombat fans be willing to accept the trade off? Superman vs Fatalities: who is going to win out?

