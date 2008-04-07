Mini Bash's DS Brought to Life

Someone has taken Mini Bash's origami DS and made it real! Over at Newgrounds, artist zikayn writes:
I was bored over Easter and after reading something about a kid making his own DS out of paper, I decided to try and make one of my own, surprisingly it actually started working...
Mini Bash response: "Why does his move, but mine doesn't?" Because zikayn is a witch, that's why.
Home Made DS [Newgrounds Thanks, jama!]
