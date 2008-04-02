The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Mister Chief Visible From Space!

Either there has been some impressive organisation between the hardcore Halo 3 community in the Congo, Uganda and Tanzania or the boys at Bungie are pulling a fast one on us. Considering that it's *sigh* still April 1 Pacific Time, we're guessing it's the latter. Kudos to the Halo teamsters for their subtle and cheery geek map.

Bungie Online [Bungie - thanks, Bradley!]

