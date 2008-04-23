Miyamoto Happy To Report Minimal Wii Fit "Incidents"

In a recent interview with MTV, Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto was asked whether or not he'd been worried about the public falling from Balance Boards (leading to what would inevitably be more cracked televisions, this time ala head). And according to Miyamotos response, those Balance Boards are every bit as safe as we'd expect a 1/2-inch platform to be.

I am happy to say that with so many out there, we have had relatively few incidents.

Relatively few incidents? That's just open ended enough to fill my head with hilarious Balance Board injuries for the remainder of the day. Cue the Yakety Sax.

