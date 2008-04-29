Miyamoto Never Thought He'd Be Making Wii Fit

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Over the weekend, Famitsu held its Famitsu Award 2007 ceremony, giving industry illuminaries awards — because hey, Famitsu does more than give 10s and crunch press releases! Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto got the MVP award with "MVP" standing for "Most Valuable Person." Clever! Said Miyamoto:

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you. Getting something like this really makes the last thirty years worth it. It's somewhat unreal, somewhat of a dream. Five years ago, I never thought I'd be making something like Wii Fit. I thought I'd be making more Mario and Zelda.

You've changed man, you've changed.
Nintendo Gets Innovation Award for Wii Fit [Famitsu via Game|Life]

