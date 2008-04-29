Miyamoto Never Thought He'd Be Making Wii Fit

Over the weekend, Famitsu held its Famitsu Award 2007 ceremony, giving industry illuminaries awards — because hey, Famitsu does more than give 10s and crunch press releases! Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto got the MVP award with "MVP" standing for "Most Valuable Person." Clever! Said Miyamoto:

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you. Getting something like this really makes the last thirty years worth it. It's somewhat unreal, somewhat of a dream. Five years ago, I never thought I'd be making something like Wii Fit. I thought I'd be making more Mario and Zelda.

You've changed man, you've changed.

Nintendo Gets Innovation Award for Wii Fit [Famitsu via Game|Life]