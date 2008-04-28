The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Miyamoto To Kids: Go Play Outside

It's spring! The weather's warmed up, and it's perfect for getting out and moving. Why stay inside couped up all day in front of the television? Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto agrees. Get off your asses, kids. Just listen:

Spending too long, staying in and playing any video game is not good... I always tell my children to get out on a sunny day and I, myself, went jogging in Central Park yesterday. But I do my stretching on Wii Fit. They work together.

It's like Miyamoto forgot for a brief moment why he was giving the interview. Wii Fit goes on sale May 21st in North America. Buy it to help you warm-up before going outside and not play video games!
Miyamoto Interview [The Times via videogaming247][Pic]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles