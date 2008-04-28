Miyamoto To Kids: Go Play Outside

It's spring! The weather's warmed up, and it's perfect for getting out and moving. Why stay inside couped up all day in front of the television? Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto agrees. Get off your asses, kids. Just listen:

Spending too long, staying in and playing any video game is not good... I always tell my children to get out on a sunny day and I, myself, went jogging in Central Park yesterday. But I do my stretching on Wii Fit. They work together.

It's like Miyamoto forgot for a brief moment why he was giving the interview. Wii Fit goes on sale May 21st in North America. Buy it to help you warm-up before going outside and not play video games!

Miyamoto Interview [The Times via videogaming247][Pic]