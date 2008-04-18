The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

MK v DC Has Little Blood, NO FATALITIES?

Wondering why DC comics would seemingly sign onto a project that would let Scorpion rip Wonder Woman's head off? You know...kill a superhero? So were we. So were you. This might explain it: a former Midway employee has contacted us and said that he worked on the game, and that Mortal Kombat v DC features "no fatalities and little-to-no blood". In other words, "MK is dead". No blood, no fatalities...if this is true, why is this game called Mortal Kombat again?
Next Mortal Kombat Is...MK v DC?

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles