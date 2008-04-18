MK v DC Has Little Blood, NO FATALITIES?

Wondering why DC comics would seemingly sign onto a project that would let Scorpion rip Wonder Woman's head off? You know...kill a superhero? So were we. So were you. This might explain it: a former Midway employee has contacted us and said that he worked on the game, and that Mortal Kombat v DC features "no fatalities and little-to-no blood". In other words, "MK is dead". No blood, no fatalities...if this is true, why is this game called Mortal Kombat again?

