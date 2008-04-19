Is the concept for Mortal Kombat Vs. The DC Universe as silly in action as it is in theory? Yes. Yes it is. GamesRadar has the exclusive trailer shown at the Midway Gamer's Day Event, and as you can see...yeah. The worst part? You just know they are going to include Aquaman. I say kick it up a notch and make Aquaman a timed underwater boss fight. Go crazy with it!
MK Vs. DC: Batman Versus Sub-Zero
Comments
That sounds mind-bogglingly atrocious. I'm still baffled as to how MK ever survived the generation shift. It's always been a boring waste of time.