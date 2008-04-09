The Monolith folks at the Project Origin Community site were extremely concerned when they discovered that, based purely on the abomination video released last week, I wouldn't be able to play their game and control my bladder at the same time, joking that they would send some super-absorbent help my way. Lo and behold, the Fed Ex man knocks on the door early this morning, bearing.gifts. Apparently their team stayed at work late on Friday, fastidiously stenciling the Monolith logo on the front of a half dozen adult diapers, which they then shipped across the country along with a slightly more tasteful Monolith T-shirt. I am absolutely speechless. I suppose now I have to play Project Origin when it comes out, once I figure out how to get these damn things on. Who wants pictures?
Monolith Wasn't Taking The Piss
