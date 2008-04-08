The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G Shifts 1.5 Million Copies

Japan. Loves. Monster Hunter. The latest iteration in the franchise, PSP title Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G has shipped 1.5 million copies since going on sale March 27th. Yep, that's 1.5 million copies in the last two weeks. In-cre-di-ble. Monster Hunter? More like, Monster Hit.
MHP2ndG Scores Big [Dengeki Online]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles