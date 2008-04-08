Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G Shifts 1.5 Million Copies

Japan. Loves. Monster Hunter. The latest iteration in the franchise, PSP title Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G has shipped 1.5 million copies since going on sale March 27th. Yep, that's 1.5 million copies in the last two weeks. In-cre-di-ble. Monster Hunter? More like, Monster Hit.
MHP2ndG Scores Big [Dengeki Online]
