Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G Ships Over 2 Million

Capcom is rolling in money — Monster Hunter money. The most recent iteration in the PSP franchise Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G has shipped over two million copies in Japan. Wowzers! The game just went on sale March 27th and has really helped power the crap outta PSP sales.
Monster Sales [Famitsu]
