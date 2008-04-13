The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

More Crimes to Blame on GTA IV

If GTA IV is going to be truly groundbreaking, then it will have to break ground in another realm: Real-life crimes to blame on it. Happily, GamesRadar is on the leading edge of this, spotting eight new crimes that imbecilic mainstream media will be thrilled to pin on "gamers", Rockstar, and this particular title.

Bad deeds 2.0 include:

• Driving while talking on a cell phone
• Simple assault
• Hotboxing a car

Funny take that doubles as a feature on some of the new stuff you'll be able to do, in and out of mission, in GTA IV.

8 new crimes that'll be blamed on GTA IV [GamesRadar]

