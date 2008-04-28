More Haikus on Video Game Love

ResignedGamer's back at it again with a series of odes to Leisure Suit Larry and San Andreas' Carl Johnson, bravely touting them "the last true romantics." Rejection again is the theme, at least for Larry — which was a game more about getting shot down than it ever was getting hooked up. An example:
infinite fetch quests
chocolate, roses, and rings
won't make her love you
So true.
Haiku for the Last of the True Romantics [Resigned Gamer]
