More Haikus on Video Game Love

ResignedGamer's back at it again with a series of odes to Leisure Suit Larry and San Andreas' Carl Johnson, bravely touting them "the last true romantics." Rejection again is the theme, at least for Larry — which was a game more about getting shot down than it ever was getting hooked up. An example:

infinite fetch quests

chocolate, roses, and rings

won't make her love you

So true.

Haiku for the Last of the True Romantics [Resigned Gamer]