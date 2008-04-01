More On Dead Space's Tie-In Cartoon

Speaking with Variety about their recent deal to produce an animated film based on EA's upcoming Dead Space, Starz Media's Scott Greenberg has explained how they'll be going about making a story out of a game that's not even out yet. Step 1, they're making it a prequel, and the game will pick up exactly from where the cartoon leaves off. Step 2? Consult the game's creators on the rich history of their game universe:

Variety: How did you come up with the story for the film? How much were they involved with it? SG: They have a very detailed bible. It's basically "'Alien' meets 'Doom' in space.

Ground-breaking. OK, I kid, I just like that sentence, there is a whole story to the game, about "holy hell" in space, etc. What's more interesting is that Greenberg goes on to say that he hopes "this is the first of many" collaborations with EA. Don't just hope for a MySims animated series, then. Expect one.

"Dead Space: the Event"... Film Roman's president on the upcoming animated movie based on EA's new game [Variety]