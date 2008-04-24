The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

More Original Programming For Xbox Live

You know James Gunn? Hollywood writer. Has some hits (Dawn of the Dead remake), and some misses (both Scooby-Doo movies). I bring him up not to torture you with memories of Freddie Prinze Jr in tight pants, but to tell you that he's currently looking for actors to star in some content he's putting together for the Xbox Live Video Marketplace. Maybe he's working with Peter Safran's company, maybe this is all-new content, we don't know. What I do know (I have visions, you see) is that the show will be about the "wacky adventures of a group of friends". And that this will not end well.
Original Xbox Live show after actors [Eurogamer]

