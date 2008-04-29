More Saints Row 2, More Busey

Poor Saints Row 2. In a post-GTA IV world, how can it hope to compete? If it keeps looking like this, it won't. But that doesn't matter. We're not here for more on Saints Row 2. We're here for more Busey. I like to think that THQ just went to Gary's house one day, set up a camera and let him talk for a week, then just cut their trailers around his more poignant ramblings.