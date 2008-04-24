More Splatterhouse Details

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Yesterday's news that Namco Bandai was reviving Splatterhouse for a next/now-gen release was met with greater enthusiasm than I'd expected. Suppose there's a reason why EGM opted to give the cover treatment. Thankfully, we have a tiny bit of new detail on the game, courtesy of 1UP.

The ZD gang reveals that Bottlerocket games—the folks behind the Mark of Kri games for PlayStation 2—are piloting the good ship Splatterhouse. And they even offer up a shot of the in-game model, bigger and bloodier than the wee thumbnail above. Squeal! I'm moving my bed next to the mail slot, for more instantaneous EGM gratification.

Previews: Splatterhouse [1UP]

