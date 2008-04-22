Mortal Kombat Vs. Street Fighter Kind Of Almost Happened

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Mortal Kombat Vs. The DC Universe, announced last week, doesn't sound so bad. But did you know that we almost had Mortal Kombat Vs. Street Fighter in its place? Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon recently revealed that:

I did a couple of write-ups and whatnot on it, and sometimes we'd get really close to it but issues like our representative for the other company left the company for some reason, and that reset the whole thing back to beginning.

[Ed note: contrary to Boon's statement, the game actually did go through. But upon hitting store shelves, Mortal Kombat Vs. Street Fighter Annihilation Vs. Dark Horse Comics Or Something set of a massive "Big Boom" explosion, eventually ceasing life as we know it before restarting the entire cycle again over billions and billions of years. Notably, the game only received a 75 on IGN, begging the question, "was it really worth it?"]

Ed Boon Interview [CVG via N4G]

