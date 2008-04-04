The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Mr. Driller Is Broken Pooh-Pooh

Mr. Driller? More like Mr. Broken. Players are reporting that the game's online is bug infested. The character gets stuck or crushed instantly or stuck inside blocks. Ironic as the game's called Mr. Driller Online! Over on the Xbox LIVE Forums, one commenter wrote: "This is the worst online I have ever seen. It's even worse than 'The Darkness' and that was bad". Ouch. Maybe Bandai Namco re-dub it Mr. Driller Offline? Yes, we think that would be best.

Hit the jump for clips. Bugginess abound!

Thanks, Muu!

