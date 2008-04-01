While today's Nintendo Virtual Console releases may have failed to stir joy in Wii owners, things are looking much brighter on the Xbox 360 side of things, as Mr. Driller Online is queued up for a Wednesday Xbox Live Arcade release. Featuring classic single player modes as well as online multiplayer for up to four players, the game looks to be a brilliant addition to the XBLA puzzle game stable. It's almost sickeningly colorful, but that's just the way I like it. Mr. Driller Online will be available Wednesday morning for 800 Microsoft points.
Mr. Driller Live This Wednesday
