Mr. Robot, Now Free

Who remembers our Game Club? Anyone? Yeah, no, I don't remember what happened to it either. I do remember picking up Mr. Robot for it though, and aside from a few control issues thought it was pretty great. Whereas I paid for it, you can now grab it for free, since it's turned up on GameTap's ad-supported service. You can't argue with a game called Mr. Robot, and you can't argue with free, so no arguing, OK?
[Mr. Robot @ GameTap]
