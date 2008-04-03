The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Mrs. B

To: Bash
From: Crecente
Re: Mrs. Bashcraft Checks Into Hospital

Wow, that sucks Bash. The worst I had it during Trish's pregnancy was her getting the munchies for Chinese food when we were in the Arctic Circle in Finland. The best I could do was find a pizza joint. I hear some women get the munchies for dirt when they're pregnant. Man I'm happy I'm not a woman, I'm too fragile for that shit.


What you missed:
PS3 Rumble Controllers Hit Next Week
SIXAXIS Discontinued
GTA4 Hands-On: The World is Yours
LucasArts Names New President
Crisis Core Review: Zack Fair In Love And War
Penny Arcade Sort Of Launches New Indie Game Store

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles