To: Bash
From: Crecente
Re: Mrs. Bashcraft Checks Into Hospital
Wow, that sucks Bash. The worst I had it during Trish's pregnancy was her getting the munchies for Chinese food when we were in the Arctic Circle in Finland. The best I could do was find a pizza joint. I hear some women get the munchies for dirt when they're pregnant. Man I'm happy I'm not a woman, I'm too fragile for that shit.
What you missed:
