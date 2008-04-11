Ms. Pac-Man in Hustler Magazine

Joystick penis joke alert! Joystick penis joke alert! Above is a clip from a 2005 Hustler piece that featured a pantsu-less woman in a Ms. Pac-Man costume. The article includes lines like:
Is that a roll of quarters in your pocket or are you happy to see me?
So clever. Hit the jump for the full version. It's from Hustler, so NSFW should be a given. That is, unless you work at Hustler, then it's TOTALLY SAFE.
Ms. Pac-Man Whores It Up [Joystick Division via Topless Robot]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink