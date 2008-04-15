Mötley Crüe Still Alive, Releasing New Song Via US Rock Band DLC

Can't let the competition get one up on you! After Def Leppard announced last week that one of their new songs will be debuting in Guitar Hero III, Mötley Crüe have today been wheeled out by the Rock Band camp, with news that their latest single, "Saints of Los Angeles", will be premiering not on the radio or TV but as a piece of Rock Band DLC. I'm trying to get excited over this, but really, wheeling out new stuff from these decaying old bands really doesn't do it for me. I want "Kickstart my Heart", not some new, inevitably-rubbish song.

New Motley Crue Song to Debut as Rock Band DLC [Shacknews]