Mushroom Rock Band Pads

Grey drum pads? Cripplingly boring. Super Mario Bros. style mushroom drum pads? Oh, yes, please! This adorable little Rock Band drum controller mod is, I hope, the start of a trend, inspiring more custom controller art and hopefully fewer video game tattoos. Express yourself via pad, kids! There are plenty of photos on Flickr, proving that Rock Band is still fun when played in front of a sliding glass door, with video backing up the theory.

Super Mario Mushroom Drum Pads for Rock Band [Behold the Mundane - thanks, Alexandre!]