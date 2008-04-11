Yesterday McWhertor pointed out these kick arse Super Mario Mushroom Drum Pads for Rock Band. Today the folks behind them announced that they plan on selling three sets of them on eBay and raffling the last set. No details on how or when all of this will work, or, more importantly, what the asking price will be, but details are expected soonish.
Mushroomy Rock Band Pads For Sale
It's just been announced that these mushroom patterened circles of material will cost $1,200 per set... In Europe. Not including optional downloadable colours.