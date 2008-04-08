My Little Master Chief Pony

We're not sure that you're ready to enter the world of custom, one of a kind My Little Pony creations, but perhaps the bitter pill of fandom tucked within a meaty treat will help the medicine go down. This unique pony, decked out in Master Chief's Mjolnir armour, is almost exactly how we pictured it in the many fanfics we've read on the My Little Pony-Halo crossover forums and certainly not too rich for our blood.

ust think, your little Master Pony will always be there right by your side. He'll be there right by your side. Definitely worth dropping $US 100-plus on to get the promised hand-sculpted assault rifle. Bid early and often, folks.

