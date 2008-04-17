Namco Bandai Editor's Day: And the Rest...

While there was a lot to look at at the Namco Bandai Editor's Day, there were a couple things that were announced that weren't available for checking out.

First up is Naruto: Ultimate Ninja. The game will be rendered in full 3D including all the backgrounds and the battles. It will be an exclusive to the PS3 platform as well as the first Naruto game to be presented in full 3D.

Next we heard about Namco's answer to Nintendogs, National Geographic Panda. Raise and train your own panda with its own distinct personality right on your DS.

While Naruto isn't exactly my thing, something about that Panda game has me a little intrigued. It would be awesome if you could train it to maul your enemies, but I suppose that isn't exactly National Geographic's MO. Too bad really.

You can check out the press release for both games after the jump.

NAMCO BANDAI GAMES ANNOUNCES NARUTO™: ULTIMATE NINJA® STORM FOR THE PLAYSTATION®3 SYSTEM

Naruto's PLAYSTATION 3 System Debut Revolutionizes Ninja Action with Full 3D Combat, Free-Roaming Exploration and Incredible Anime Graphics

Santa Clara, Calif., (April 16, 2008) - Leading video games publisher and developer NAMCO BANDAI Games America Inc., today announced NARUTO™: Ultimate Ninja® STORM exclusively for the PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system. Based on the popular NARUTO™ animated television series from VIZ Media, the game delivers ninja action on an unprecedented scale as players go head to head in full 3D combat, investigate every inch of the Hidden Leaf Village in open-world exploration and revel in high definition graphics that surpass traditional hand-drawn animation.

Evolving the head-to-head fighting action of the Ultimate Ninja series, NARUTO: Ultimate Ninja STORM allows players to battle in full 3D across massive environments. Players will unleash powerful jutsu attacks, perform acrobatic evasive maneuvers and even run up walls and over water as they pursue their opponent for ninja supremacy. Players will be able to customise their character's fighting style and recruit up to two support characters to put their own stamp on the action. Each character in the game is capable of unleashing powerful Awakening abilities under certain gameplay conditions, offering new traits and talents to the game's impressive ninja roster of 25 popular characters from the animated series. NARUTO: Ultimate Ninja STORM supports head-to-head multiplayer fighting for up to two players.

Allowing players to further immerse themselves in the world of NARUTO, NARUTO: Ultimate Ninja STORM introduces all-new free-roaming exploration across the Hidden Leaf Village and the Forest of Death. Players can search every inch of these iconic environments to take on more than 100 unique missions, collect valuable scrolls and interact with additional characters from the NARUTO animated series. Injecting additional variety to the game's head-to head combat, these missions include races, special deliveries and large-scale battles against massive opponents.

Taking advantage of an original next-generation graphics engine, NARUTO: Ultimate Ninja STORM utilizes fluid animation, incredible visual detail and an advanced facial expression system to create high-definition graphics on the PLAYSTATION 3 system that surpass traditional hand-drawn animation. Replicating the same environments, characters and effects as the hit animated series, this new technology allows gamers to become a part of the world of NARUTO like never before.

"Naruto's PLAYSTATION 3 system debut truly blurs the line between gaming and animation to deliver the most immersive and authentic interactive experience the franchise has ever seen," said Todd Thorson, Director of Marketing and Public Relations with NAMCO BANDAI Games America, Inc. "Players will marvel at the game's jaw-dropping graphics, fast-paced 3D fighting and new open-world exploration as they experience a classic NARUTO storyline with all of their favourite characters and environments."

Developed by CyberConnect2, NARUTO: Ultimate Ninja STORM will launch exclusively for the PLAYSTATION 3 system this fall. For more information please visit: www.ultimateninjastorm.com and www.naruto.com.

NAMCO BANDAI ANNOUNCES NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC PANDA FOR THE NINTENDO DS™

It's Panda-monium on Nintendo DS

Santa Clara, Calif., (April 16, 2008) - Leading video games publisher and developer NAMCO BANDAI Games America Inc. announced today that they have partnered with National Geographic to bring National Geographic Panda exclusively to the Nintendo DS™ this fall. Nurture and play with your own cuddly panda bear using intuitive touch screen controls in this virtual pet simulation game. Learn more information about pandas with the game's library of recent and past National Geographic articles, each accompanied by gorgeous visuals. Players are sure to fall in love with their panda's lighthearted nature and humorous reactions.

"We are excited to partner with National Geographic to take the virtual pet genre to a greater level of immersion," said Todd Thorson, Director of Marketing and Public Relations of NAMCO BANDAI Games America. "National Geographic Panda is a unique opportunity for two highly regarded companies to produce such an entertaining product. The amount of interaction and fun to be had with your panda beats everything else on the market."

"Our first partnership with Namco Bandai is right in the National Geographic wheel house," said Paul Levine, senior vice president, National Geographic Corporate Strategy, Development and Extended Platform. "We've covered pandas for much of our 120-year history in all our media, and we're thrilled to extend that into the world of gaming."

In National Geographic Panda, help nurture and play with a cuddly panda bear in the serene Panda Park. How you interact with them will determine their behaviours. Mistreatment will have pandas running away from you so nurturing fun is the best way to keep them happy. As you play, new pandas will join in on the fun and an assortment of playground toys will become available to keep them entertained including balls, slides and tire swings. Use a daily allowance to purchase food and new toys immediately for your virtual pet or order through mail via Panda Delivery.

Players can step inside the Panda House to learn about all aspects of panda life with daily National Geographic articles. New editorial content will become available to read each day with corresponding pictures from recent and past National Geographic magazines. National Geographic Panda will offer countless hours of fun for panda lovers everywhere when it is released this fall.