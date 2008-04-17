The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Namco Bandai Editor's Day: PowerUp Forever

There was only one XBLA/PSN game on display at yesterday's Editor's Day, but boy was it a doozy. PowerUp forever is what Namco describes as a "fractal shooter". You fly your ship around an open space taking out the wild enemies all around you. As you destroy the enemies, your ship starts growing larger as the enemies and space around you grow smaller. But, being big isn't all it's cracked up. The larger you get, the more enemies realise you are there and soon you may find yourself overwhelmed. Avoiding enemy bullets and contact with the enemies themselves becomes a harder and harder task the bigger you become.

Watching the game being played reminded me a bit of Stardust HD, Geometry Wars and a little bit of flOw thrown in for good measure. The graphics were slick and organic at the same time, giving the whole thing a really cool look that I haven't really seen in other games of this ilk. It's set to release in the fall and I'll be anxiously awaiting its arrival.

PowerUp ForeverPowerUp Forever

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles