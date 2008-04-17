One thing Namco loves is their Japanese RPGs and in particularly, their "tales" series. The franchise has moved over 10 million units which is pretty damned impressive when you think about it. This year marks the tenth anniversary of the series and to celebrate, they are rolling out two new Tales games, Tales of Symphonia for the Wii and Tales of Vesperia for the Xbox 360.
Namco Bandai Editor's Day: Tales of Vesperia and Tales of Symphonia
