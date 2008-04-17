Naruto: Ultima Ninja Storm Website Is Tricky

The official website for Namco Bandai's Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm for the PlayStation 3 is now live! Inside you'll find a spot to sign up for a newsletter, the trailer we posted yesterday, and the screenshots we posted the day before, along with a few choice new additions. Ah, but wait! You cannot simply enter the website...that is not the way of the ninja. You must first discover the correct combination on the puzzle wheel before you can get to the goodies inside. If only there were some sort of giant hint, staring you right in the face. Until that appears, you'll just have to blindly fumble for the solution.

Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Website [Namco Bandai - Thanks LDjosh!]