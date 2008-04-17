The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Naruto: Ultima Ninja Storm Website Is Tricky

The official website for Namco Bandai's Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm for the PlayStation 3 is now live! Inside you'll find a spot to sign up for a newsletter, the trailer we posted yesterday, and the screenshots we posted the day before, along with a few choice new additions. Ah, but wait! You cannot simply enter the website...that is not the way of the ninja. You must first discover the correct combination on the puzzle wheel before you can get to the goodies inside. If only there were some sort of giant hint, staring you right in the face. Until that appears, you'll just have to blindly fumble for the solution.

Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Website [Namco Bandai - Thanks LDjosh!]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles