Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm In Action - Believe It



Many of you called yesterday's screenshots of Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm for the PlayStation 3 bullshots, but after seeing this video I am not so sure. Hell, bullshots or not, this is one damn fine looking Naruto game. Gave me chills just looking at it, and I'm not even that big a fan of the series. The end of the video teases with, "For the first time, the line between the Naruto TV animation and gaming will truly disappear", along with the official website for the game, which is now just another damn countdown clock, reading just 16 hours to go before...what? God I hate countdown clocks. At least this might explain why the screens were pulled from PlayStation.com. Just a bit too early.

