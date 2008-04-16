Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm In Action - Believe It

Many of you called yesterday's screenshots of Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm for the PlayStation 3 bullshots, but after seeing this video I am not so sure. Hell, bullshots or not, this is one damn fine looking Naruto game. Gave me chills just looking at it, and I'm not even that big a fan of the series. The end of the video teases with, "For the first time, the line between the Naruto TV animation and gaming will truly disappear", along with the official website for the game, which is now just another damn countdown clock, reading just 16 hours to go before...what? God I hate countdown clocks. At least this might explain why the screens were pulled from PlayStation.com. Just a bit too early.
Yeah, it still nothing like the concept art that was posted yesterday. The trailer shows the difference between cutscenes and gameplay anyway. The gameplay is getting damn close to it though. After seeing the 360 game in action and now this, I have a whole new love for cell shading. Pitty its for such a horrible series.
I guess now that Spielberg is getting a Ghost in the Shell made we can expect a game to follow... PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE, do a cell shaded remake of the PS1 game. Mix it with crackdown and I will buy 10 copies.